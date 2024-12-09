JBL Makes Tease For “Crazy Stuff” Coming Soon

What has the deal been with JBL the past few months?

Apparently we will find out soon.

Following his TNA Turning Point 2024 appearance, TNA Wrestling has been teasing finally getting some answers regarding what JBL’s recent surprise appearances have been about.

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, the WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed the topic:

“I was thinking about that when I turned 58. I thought, ‘This is gonna be the year that some fun stuff, crazy stuff’s gonna happen.’ I’ve been planning this for a while, and COVID happened and I got bored, I’ve been wanting to do some stuff in the wrestling business because it’s what I love, it’s what I always wanted to do, and now I’m getting a chance to do it. I’ve got some plans coming up, so hopefully this year will be a year to be remembered.”