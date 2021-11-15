JBL Names Current Wrestlers He Would Want If He Relaunched His Cabinet Stable

John Layfield aka JBL was asked on the latest “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast who from today’s WWE roster would he reform The Cabinet with. The original faction included Orlando Jordan, Amy Weber, Doug Basham, Danny Basham, and Jillian Hall.

“I want you to understand that when you put a Cabinet together for groups, normally you’re trying to build people,” Layfield said. “So some of these people are already main event people. Take that for granted. I’m just talking if I had my choices.”

He named Sonya Deville, Chad Gable, Otis, and Damien Priest.

“So first of all, you need a coordinator to do everything like Amy Weber was. That would be Sonya Deville, no doubt about it. She’s incredibly talented. She is very articulate. She can talk. That’s what you need for that role. I think Sonya Deville would be fantastic in that role.”

“You need someone that’s your enforcers,” Layfield said. “I love Chad Gable and Otis. I think Chad Gable is incredibly entertaining. A close second would be Shelton Benjamin, mainly because I love Shelton Benjamin, and I think Shelton Benjamin is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever, ever been around. He and Cedric (Alexander), I would just have to put them all in. Put Shelton and Cedric in there, Otis and Chad, because I think that team is fantastic.”

Layfield said, “Then you need the hand, for lack of a better term, the right hand guy. Damian Priest, without a doubt in my mind. That guy has a look that you couldn’t replicate in a hundred creative meetings. It’s that good. He’s a good looking guy. He can talk. He can work. I think he would be perfect for The Cabinet. So, there’s my Cabinet.”