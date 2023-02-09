JBL No Longer Scheduled for WWE Shows Going Forward

The current WWE run of John Bradshaw Layfield has come to an end.

JBL is no longer scheduled to appear on WWE programming, according to PWInsider. On Monday’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin lost another match, and it was clear that JBL was not pleased.

Following the show, they released a video of JBL declaring that he no longer wanted to be associated with Corbin because he was making him look bad by losing so many matches. Corbin has a losing streak on TV and in house shows.

Giving Corbin a manager was thought to help him, but this latest run hasn’t worked out. Corbin’s future on the RAW brand is unknown at this time.

Vince McMahon was always willing to make time for Corbin. It’ll be interesting to see if Paul “Triple H” Levesque feels the same way if/when he’s repackaged again.