JBL Praises Becky Lynch’s Intercontinental Win And Main Event Booking

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With, WWE Hall of Famer JBL weighed in on some of the biggest moments from this year’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, sharing praise for both Becky Lynch and the show’s high-profile main event.

JBL reflected on the personal and historical significance of Becky Lynch’s title win:

“I didn’t realize what a hole it was in my resume until I was retired… the Triple Crown Champion, I now held all the titles. And, you know, my career would have had a little bit of a gap in it if it hadn’t had the Intercontinental Championship. So it is a big deal. And so I’m very happy for her.”

Lynch’s victory marked a major milestone, as she continues to carve out new history in WWE by becoming the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

The show’s headline tag team match featured WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul teaming up against World Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. JBL praised the decision to use a tag match format for such marquee talent:

“I thought it was fantastic. You don’t want to burn through these guys. You know, you burn them in lightspeed if you just put them in singles match after singles match… That way, you got to see four great stars instead of two great stars. I think it makes sense… You’re able to do something that’s really cool without having to burn through a storyline of a singles match.”

The bout ended in a dramatic finish after interference from Ron Killings (R-Truth) helped Cody and Jey secure the win, pushing their momentum heading into SummerSlam season.

