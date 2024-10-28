JBL Promises “Global Takeover” Of Lucha Libre AAA As Part Of The New Ownership Team

After making statements to get into AAA, JBL has hinted at his ambitious plans for the business now that he has some financial support.

In recent months, the WWE Hall of Famer has appeared in several promotions, including TNA Wrestling, GCW, and MLW. During a match at these shows, he appears to lay out someone with a clothesline.

JBL revealed that following his appearance at AAA TripleMania in August, he became a major investor in Mexican promotion. He wants to bring the promotion to the United States, citing the fact that it is where the money is.

However, he would maintain a ‘territory’ in Mexico. In a Twitter post, he promised a “global takeover” by AAA and to make Mexico great.

He wrote, “As part of the new ownership team for the most famous wrestling organization in Mexican history, Triple AAA @luchalibreaaa -it’s going to be a global takeover. We are going to make Mexico great. I’m everywhere? Not yet, but I will be.”