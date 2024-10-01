JBL Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE From Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer JBL (John Layfield) discussed Paul “Triple H” Levesque replacing Vince McMahon as WWE’s head of business during a Q&A with Sportskeeda.com.

He said, “Triple H is the only one, to me, that could have taken over for Vince. He’s not only taken over and kept the company the same, they made it better. What they’re doing is just amazing. The billion dollar TV contracts, the crowds they are drawing. I am blown away by what he and Nick Khan together, and the entire team, Bruce Prichard and all the guys, what they’ve done. It’s absolutely amazing to me.”

JBL has made several appearances outside of WWE in recent months.



(quote courtesy of Robert DeFelice)