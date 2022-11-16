JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher

JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero.

The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.

“By the way, Stone Cold is the one that named the Clothesline From Hell. You can’t name your own move. You can’t give yourself a nickname. Yeah, Stone Cold…I hit somebody with a Clothesline one time in Europe, and I come back, Stone Cold said, ‘that’s not a Clothesline, that is a Clothesline From Hell,’ and it stuck from that point forward.”

WWE recently reintroduced JBL to television as the manager of Baron Corbin, who is gaining momentum and adopting JBL’s “Wrestling God” moniker.

You can watch the complete episode below:



