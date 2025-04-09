JBL Reveals Why He Turned Down 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on Something To Wrestle With, where he discussed several topics, including why he turned down an offer to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match back in 2023 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

JBL said, “I remember when [Booker T] was in the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. They wanted me to be in it, and I said, ‘I can’t get the Royal Rumble!’ They said, ‘Oh, Booker’s in it. I said, ‘Yeah, he’s in shape, and he looks good. I’m not!’ Then I found out, at the Royal Rumble, that Brock Lesnar was coming out right after I walked Baron Corbin out, and I came back, and I literally told Brock. I said, ‘Brock, you do not walk out of this dressing room until I’m back. You’ll break me.”

