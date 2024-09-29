JBL Says Internet Speculation About Him Is “100% Wrong”

At the end of TNA Wrestling’s 2024 Emergence PPV event, WWE Hall of Famer JBL (John Layfield) made his TNA debut. JBL also showed up at AAA’s Triplemania event in Mexico City, accompanying Nic Nemeth to the ring, and then appeared at a Game Changer wrestling show.

During a Q&A with Sportskeeda.com, Layfield was asked if he is under contract with WWE.

He said, “I’m going to answer this as politically correct, as correct as possible. I’ve never answered a question about my contract. I can tell you 100% this. I’ve seen speculation about me on the internet. It’s all wrong. 100% wrong. I’m not going to answer whether I am or not because WWE has always had a confidentiality clause in it. I’ve never thought it was good business to discuss my contract or anybody else’s. Sorry that I’m refusing to answer. The speculation about me has been wrong.”

