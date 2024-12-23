JBL Speaks Out About Altercations He’s Had With Steve Blackman

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on Something To Wrestle With, where he talked about a number of topics including if he got any punishment for the altercation he had with Steve Blackman at a Kansas City airport baggage claim.

JBL said, “Bruce didn’t fine me that day. JR fined me that day. So you know, JR pulled us aside. He’s like, you know, ‘Hey, I’d rather somebody fire me than fine me.’ And I said, ‘I wouldn’t. If you fire me, I can’t pay the f**king fine. That’s the dumbest comment I heard. Don’t fire me, fine me. I can pay that if I’ve got a job.’”

On other altercations he has had with Blackman:

“I had messed with Steve a bunch of times. Because we — you know, that’s what we did. That’s what I did too. And so it wasn’t just, you know — but yes, 100% You’re right. Steve was in a bad mood because some guys have been messing with on the plane, I went up at the wrong time and I ended up paying the price. And I told him afterward, I said, ‘Steve, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to set you over the edge.’ Which, I didn’t, you know. I’m just having some fun.”

