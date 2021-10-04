JBL Talks Not Enjoying WWE Agent Role

JBL and Gerald Brisco had Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, on the latest edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

During it, JBL, a former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer, discussed why he didn’t enjoy being an agent.

“I tried it for a few months and I didn’t really enjoy it. You try to explain things in the best way that you feel is in the interest of the performers, and they have so many different ideas. The ones that I dealt with, some of them were awesome. I think who was awesome was Roman Reigns. He got everything. That was before he main-evented all those WrestleManias. I thought, ‘This guy is really smart.’ Some of them, you would tell them something, and they would go running and try to change it. Guys, just tell me if you don’t like it. I’m not going to take it personally.”