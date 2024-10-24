JBL Teases Another Comeback

After turning up at recent TNA Wrestling and Major League Wrestling events, JBL could be popping back up again soon.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend, who has appeared at recent shows such as TNA Emergence and MLW FIGHTLAND, among others, wrote a post on X that has fans buzzing heading into TNA Bound For Glory 2024 weekend.

“Just getting started,” JBL wrote via X along with a photo of his appearance at MLW FIGHTLAND. “Next couple of weeks could be fun, for me.”