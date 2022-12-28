JBL Wanted to Make a Reference to Impact Wrestling During Recent WWE RAW Episode

JBL discussed the WWE RAW poker game on December 5th, 2022, on the “Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw” podcast. During the segment, JBL stated that he wanted to make a reference to the Impact Wrestling faction Aces and Eights (of which Luke Gallows was a member).

“When we’re dealing the cards and we’re doing the last thing, it occurred to me. I wanted to have Luke Gallows have aces and eights for his hand and not say anything about it. Just throw it down. I didn’t have a chance to clear [it with WWE]. I don’t know if that would’ve been a problem or not, but I just thought about that as soon as we’re doing the last scene. I thought, ‘Damn it, I missed something there.’”

