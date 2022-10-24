JD Drake Opens Up About His Current AEW Run

JD Drake has been appearing inside an AEW ring since February of 2021 when he debuted against Eddie Kingston. He has been a familiar face to AEW fans since his debut and has mainly competed on AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation.

Drake spoke recently with Wrestling Observer’s Josh Nason as he opened up about his time with AEW:

“I’m never satisfied, ever. I feel like myself and Anthony Henry are one of the best tag teams you still haven’t seen yet. You give us the opportunity, and we’ll become a household name. End of discussion, period. To say that I’m disappointed with my run would be the furthest thing from the truth. I am living a dream that I should have never had the opportunity to live, especially according to what others have told me in other companies in other places that I wasn’t fit to compete for them. Hold my beer and watch. It’s been the time of my life. Five-year-old me is literally excited that I get to wrestle on television and be known by fans all over the world and work with guys like Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn. The list goes on and on. Guys I grew up watching as a kid are now my co-workers. How can I be upset about that? Would I have liked to have won more matches in my time? Well, of course, but I’m still able to step foot into a professional wrestling ring for a company that is the second largest company in America, will soon be the largest company in America, in my opinion, the best company in America, and do the thing I love the most, next to raising children and being a husband. I absolutely love professional wrestling. I love performing, I love teaching. I can’t say anything but good things about my run. Hopefully, it gets better. I’m going to make sure it gets better. Before I’m done, you guys are going to see the real me,” he stated.

In addition to AEW, Drake is very active on the independent scene working for numerous promotions including Limitless Wrestling, Prestige and Battle Slam.

On the October 24 edition of AEW Dark Elevation, Drake will be teaming with his Workhorsemen partner Anthony Henry as they face Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

