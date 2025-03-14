JD McDonagh Named As “One Of The Toughest Guys” In WWE Locker Room

During the January 27, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, JD McDonagh attempted a springboard moonsault to the outside but suffered a scary bump, bouncing off the announce table. Following the event, McDonagh revealed that he sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung.

McDonagh recently discussed his injury in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he reflected on the incident and his recovery process.

Following the interview, Karrion Kross took to Twitter/X to praise McDonagh’s toughness, posting the following message:

“I was recently asked who’s the toughest wrestler in the locker room in an interview. Hard to say. Fathers away from home, guys coming back from broken necks, weekly high-risk takers, people battling through mental wars that they’ll never discuss publicly…

JD is up there in toughest guys. Give this interview a watch. His last match, he finished a very physical performance with an injury that could have become life-threatening.”

Kross’ comments further solidify McDonagh’s reputation as one of WWE’s most resilient and dedicated performers.