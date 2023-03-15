JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT (3/21/2023)

You can officially pencil in a big singles match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov had a heated face-to-face in-ring segment that escalated to a wild brawl that took up multiple segments on the show.

Before the show went off the air, the company announced that the two bitter rivals will be meeting in a one-on-one showdown on next Wednesday’s episode.

