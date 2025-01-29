JD McDonagh’s Resilience Praised After Suffering Serious RAW Injury

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

The January 27, 2025, edition of WWE RAW saw a terrifying moment when JD McDonagh attempted a springboard moonsault to the outside, only to take a scary bump off the announce table. Despite the hard landing, McDonagh pushed through the pain and continued the match, displaying unwavering resilience.

Following the show, McDonagh confirmed that he suffered a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Several WWE figures have since paid tribute to McDonagh’s toughness and fighting spirit. Shawn Bennett, the referee for the match, shared a photo of McDonagh executing a moonsault after the brutal table bump, writing:

“Last night, I looked directly into the eyes of a man that wouldn’t stop for nothing. The pain, fire, & fight were all raging inside him. Then he got up and did this. Unreal. Love to @jd_mcdonagh. I look forward to when he returns w/ the pure passion he brings to work everyday.”

Ivar of The War Raiders also showed his respect, simply tweeting:

“RESPECT 🙏”

With McDonagh now sidelined for a few months, WWE fans and fellow superstars await his return, knowing he will bring back the same relentless passion and intensity he displayed even through serious injury.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR