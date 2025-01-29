JD McDonagh’s Resilience Praised After Suffering Serious RAW Injury

The January 27, 2025, edition of WWE RAW saw a terrifying moment when JD McDonagh attempted a springboard moonsault to the outside, only to take a scary bump off the announce table. Despite the hard landing, McDonagh pushed through the pain and continued the match, displaying unwavering resilience.

Following the show, McDonagh confirmed that he suffered a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Several WWE figures have since paid tribute to McDonagh’s toughness and fighting spirit. Shawn Bennett, the referee for the match, shared a photo of McDonagh executing a moonsault after the brutal table bump, writing:

“Last night, I looked directly into the eyes of a man that wouldn’t stop for nothing. The pain, fire, & fight were all raging inside him. Then he got up and did this. Unreal. Love to @jd_mcdonagh. I look forward to when he returns w/ the pure passion he brings to work everyday.”

Ivar of The War Raiders also showed his respect, simply tweeting:

“RESPECT 🙏”

With McDonagh now sidelined for a few months, WWE fans and fellow superstars await his return, knowing he will bring back the same relentless passion and intensity he displayed even through serious injury.