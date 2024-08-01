Jeff Cobb Cuts Promo On El Phantasmo After Defeating Him In The G1

NJPW star Jeff Cobb recently spoke with the company on a number of topics including his win over El Phantasmo in the G1 Climax and how Phantasmo needs to stop being sad that his friends have left him.

Cobb said, “For a sad man, ELP, for a sad man, I’ll give you credit where credit is due.” “You brought the fight. You’re going around being sad. El Phantasmo, stop being sad. This is the G1, the most prestigious tournament in the world. Like I said before, often imitated, never duplicated. You’re in the G1, so stop crying about your friends.”

“You want to cry about your friends, go to the other show. They have a three-hour drama about, ‘Oh, my friend’s leaving me.’ El Phantasmo, I hope you find your smile soon, I hope you do. Because that El Phantasmo brought the fire after I started whooping the shit out of you, and then you started bringing the fire. That’s the El Phantasmo I want to see.”

You can check out Cobb’s comments in the video below.

