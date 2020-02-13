Jeff Cobb Makes Surprise AEW Debut At End Of The Show, More Notes

Jeff Cobb has arrived in AEW.

We noted earlier tonight how it was announced during this week’s Dynamite episode from Austin, TX how AEW World Champion Chris Jericho had hired Cobb to take out Jon Moxley in a singles match on next Wednesday’s show. Jericho is set to defend his title against Moxley at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view at the end of this month.

Cobb later made a surprise debut at the end of this week’s episode. The debut came after Moxley defeated Santana in tonight’s Dynamite main event. The Inner Circle attacked Moxley after the match and Jericho dropped him with a Judas Effect. Jericho then called Cobb out to the ring. Cobb came out to a reaction and then left Moxley laying after hitting a Tour of the Islands. Cobb celebrated with The Inner Circle to end the show.

Cobb vs. Moxley is still scheduled for next week. AEW is billing the ROH & NJPW star as a “hired gun” or a “bounty hunter mercenary” type. As noted, via PWInsider, Cobb has not signed with AEW as of this writing, and is still a free agent.

It was noted also that Cobb’s appearance on Dynamite was not a sign that AEW has a new working relationship with Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling. Cobb was booked directly by AEW as he’s free to work anywhere he wants. There’s no word yet on if Cobb’s looking to sign with AEW or any other promotion soon, but we will keep you updated.

Cobb is currently scheduled to team with Dan Maff to face KENTA and Taiji Ishimori at ROH’s Supercard of Honor event on April 4 during WWE’s WrestleMania 36 weekend.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s debut in Austin, along with the teaser promo that aired and AEW’s tweet announcing that Cobb is “all elite” now: