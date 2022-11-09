Jeff Cobb Pulled From NJPW Tamashii Shows Due to Personal Reasons

Jeff Cobb will not be working this weekend’s NJPW Tamashii events.

Cobb has withdrawn from the weekend shows in Sydney, Australia and Christchurch, New Zealand due to personal reasons, according to NJPW. He was supposed to face Michael Richards in New Zealand on Friday, and Carter Deams in Australia on Sunday.

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events on November 11 in Christchurch New Zealand and November 13 in Sydney Australia will unfortunately be unable to appear due to personal reasons. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Cobb wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to the two cards,” NJPW stated in their announcement.

NJPW announced the Tamashii brand’s debut in September. The shows will include Australasian wrestlers as well as main brand wrestlers and talent from the NJPW Dojos in Los Angeles and New Zealand.

This weekend’s updated cards are as follows:

November 11 in Christchurch:

* Richard Mulu vs. Michael Richards

* Tome Filip and Stevie Filip vs. Rowan Davis and Nikolai Anton Bell

* Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza vs. Tony Kozina and Jake Taylor

* Mart Tui and Chris Miles vs. Jordan Allan-Wright and Shep Alexander

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Aaron Solo

* KENTA vs. Andrew Villalobos

November 13 in Sydney:

* Robbie Eagles vs. Carter Deams

* Michael Richards and Andrew Villalobos vs. Caveman Ugg and Ricky South

* Aaron Solo vs. Lyrebird Luchi

* Unsocial Jordan and Aaron Jake vs. Richard Mulu and Jake Taylor

* Mat Diamond vs. Jordan Allan-Wright

* KENTA, Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza vs. Mat Rogers, Jude London and Paris De Silva

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti