Jeff Cobb Reportedly In Talks With WWE, NJPW Future Uncertain

Jeff Cobb is reportedly on WWE’s radar as speculation about his future with NJPW continues to grow. Cobb recently questioned his direction with New Japan Pro Wrestling, leading to rumors of a potential WWE move.

As previously reported by Fightful Select, WWE is monitoring Cobb closely, and one source claimed that his name even appeared on WWE’s internal roster. However, this has not been confirmed, and Cobb’s NJPW contract status remains unclear, leaving the possibility of a WWE signing open.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update, stating:

“The only thing we have heard from WWE at press time is that there have been talks, but no confirmation of a deal.”

Cobb has since poked fun at the rumors on social media, keeping fans guessing about his next move. Meanwhile, Cobb remains scheduled to compete at NJPW’s “Windy City Riot” event on Friday, April 11th, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.