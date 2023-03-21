Jeff Cobb Set To Confront Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite Next Week

Coming out of Tuesday’s New Japan Cup Finals in Nagaoka, Jeff Cobb has his sights set on Kenny Omega. Cobb has been calling out the top AEW star in recent weeks.

In their previous encounter, Omega and Kazuchika Okada defeated Cobb and Great-O-Khan at the New Year’s Dash in January.

Cobb has previously wrestled three times on AEW programming, including last year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. On the February 19, 2020, edition of Dynamite, he lost to Jon Moxley in his first AEW match before returning in June for a Rampage match in which he defeated FTR’s Cash Wheeler.

His most recent match was with O’Khan against FTR and Roppongi Vice, in which FTR won the IWGP and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door.

Cobb revealed in a backstage interview that he would confront Omega on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in St. Louis.