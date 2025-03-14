Jeff Cobb Sparks WWE Speculation After Questioning NJPW Future

Jeff Cobb is reportedly on WWE’s radar, fueling speculation about his future in professional wrestling.

After a string of losses in NJPW, Cobb questioned his next move, which led to rumors that he might be considering a jump to WWE. According to Fightful Select, WWE has been closely monitoring Cobb, and one source even claims his name appeared on the company’s internal roster—though this has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, AEW sources have ruled out Cobb joining their promotion.

With Cobb’s NJPW contract status uncertain, a potential move to WWE remains possible.

Amid the speculation, Cobb took to Twitter/X with a sarcastic response, initially playing into the rumors before revealing the real story.

He first wrote:

“Geez guys relax! I just woke up and holy hell! Look at all these notifications! I guess I have some explaining to do. Well let me calm everyone’s nerves….. the rumors are in fact 100% TRUE. I will be eliminating Naito from the New Japan Cup LIVE TODAY! So tune in to njpwworld! #NJPW #NJPWWorld #NJCup.”

Cobb followed up with another tweet to set the record straight:

“Ok ok ok, I made a vague post about rumors….. here’s the real scoop….. I found a bad ass sandwich shop next to the goods gym in Osaka! Very tasty!”

Whether Cobb is genuinely considering a move to WWE or simply having fun with fans remains to be seen.

Geez guys relax! I just woke up and holy hell! Look at all these notifications! I guess I have some explaining to do. Well let me calm everyone’s nerves….. the rumors are in fact 100% TRUE. I will be eliminating Naito from the New Japan cup LIVE TODAY! So tune in to njpwworld!… pic.twitter.com/mNzHWmzrdn — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) March 14, 2025