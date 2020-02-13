Jeff Cobb’s AEW Contract Status Note

As noted before, top talent Jeff Cobb debuted on AEW Dynamite last night in Austin, Texas, but he is still a free agent and has not signed with the company. The debut saw Cobb take out Jon Moxley after being hired by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who will defend against Moxley at AEW Revolution. Dynamite went off the air with Cobb standing with The Inner Circle. Cobb vs. Moxley was confirmed for next week’s Dynamite episode in Atlanta.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cobb was only brought in for this current angle with Jericho and Moxley. That could always change and Cobb could sign a contract with AEW, but he is said to be focused on working as a free agent.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has reportedly wanted to sign Cobb as a full-time talent, ever since his ROH deal expired on January 1. Cobb wants to continue working for ROH, NJPW and PWG, and others. He will still be working other indie dates he’s booked for as he seems to be really interested in staying a free agent. It was also reported that Cobb wants to work in Japan as much as he can.