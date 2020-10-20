Jeff Hardy Accepts WWE Hell In A Cell Challenge

WWE has officially announced Jeff Hardy vs. Elias for the Hell in a Cell PPV on 10/25.

Hardy accepted Elias’ challenge on RAW Talk tonight. Elias made the challenge earlier in the night after Hardy crashed his concert on RAW.

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s HIAC PPV-

I Quit HIAC Match For The WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Jey Uso

HIAC Match For The WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Randy Orton

HIAC Match For The SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (C) vs. Sasha Banks

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias