Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian Concert Set at World Famous Venue This Week

This Thursday in Los Angeles, AEW stars Jeff Hardy, and Frankie Kazarian will host a concert with their bands.

Hardy’s PeroxWhy?Gen and Kazarian’s Gutter Candy will play live at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood this Thursday, June 2. The performance will be opened by Kazarian’s band, with Hardy’s band performing a special acoustic set later.

Only 500 tickets are available for the show. After the concert, Hardy and Kazarian will meet with fans for picture ops and autographs.

Here is the official press release:

Jeff Hardy/PeroxWhy?Gen & Frankie Kazarian/Gutter Candy @ world-famous Whisky A Go Go – June 2

The day after AEW debuts in Los Angeles, Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian will take center stage at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood.

With his band Gutter Candy, Frankie will open the evening’s entertainment with a hard-hitting set of their unique brand of metal, followed by Jeff as PeroxyWhy?Gen, in a special acoustic set.

With a capacity of a mere 500, tickets are likely to go fast. www.whiskyagogo.com

Frankie and Jeff will both meet and greet fans after the show, signing autographs, memorabilia, and taking photos.

This show is produced by Rick Bassman and Larger Than Life Management.