Jeff Hardy And Matt Riddle Teaming On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and John Morrison for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. It’s interesting to note that WWE posted the following video with Kayla Braxton, noting that the tag team match was made after a Twitter back & forth between the four Superstars. That exchange did not happen this afternoon, and this may be a case of miscommunication in setting the match up. Miz and Morrison are also scheduled for a court room segment on tonight’s SmackDown episode with Otis.

Here is the current line up for tonight-

-Otis defends his MITB briefcase in court

-The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens

-Big E vs. Sheamus (Falls Count Anywhere)

-Bayley defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks

-Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and John Morrison