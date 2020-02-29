Jeff Hardy At Smackdown, Announced For WWE Backstage

Jeff Hardy has been announced as the special guest for Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET.

On a related note, Hardy was backstage for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode from the TD Garden in Boston, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Hardy was there, but it could be to plan for his upcoming ring return.

We noted earlier this month that Jeff could be returning to the ring soon. He was scheduled to visit the Performance Center earlier this month to have his progress towards an in-ring return checked on.