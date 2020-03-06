Jeff Hardy Backstage At WWE Smackdown

Jeff Hardy is currently backstage at the arena for tonight’s WWE Smackdown from Buffalo, according to PWInsider. This marks the third straight week that Jeff has been backstage for SmackDown.

As noted earlier in this week, Jeff appeared on Tuesday’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 and confirmed that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring from the leg injury he suffered in early 2019.

Jeff’s WWE contract was set to expire on March 1, along with brother Matt Hardy, but WWE added time to the contract to make up for time he missed with the injury.