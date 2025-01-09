Jeff Hardy Believes He Could Have Surpassed John Cena With A Different Lifestyle

Jeff Hardy has enjoyed immense success throughout his wrestling career, achieving greatness across multiple promotions, including WWE and TNA. However, his journey has also been marked by battles with personal demons, including struggles with drugs and alcohol. Many fans and analysts believe Hardy could have reached even greater heights had these challenges not impacted his career.

Now in a much better place personally and professionally, Hardy is thriving alongside his brother Matt as the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions. While doing media for TNA, Matt shared a clip of Jeff responding to a question about whether he thought he would still be wrestling at this stage of his life.

Jeff reflected on his past and his current mindset, saying:

“I don’t know, probably. The way I was living life in my 20s and 30s, if I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling. I would probably be bigger than John Cena today. I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler. It just felt so natural, like I was totally created to do this thing. The cool thing about that is I’m still here and still have life. I feel good. I don’t put a number on it. I’ll pretty much wrestle until I can’t wrestle anymore.”

Jeff’s candid reflection highlights both the challenges he has overcome and his enduring passion for professional wrestling. With a renewed outlook and continued success in the ring, Hardy’s journey remains an inspiring story of resilience and perseverance.