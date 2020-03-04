Jeff Hardy Cleared To Return To The Ring

Jeff Hardy appeared as the in-studio guest during tonight’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 and announced that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

As we’ve noted, Hardy has been out of action since right after WrestleMania 35 in 2019 after suffering a leg injury. He was originally scheduled to be out for 6-9 months. Hardy has been backstage at recent WWE SmackDown events and was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last month.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Jeff, who is still a member of the SmackDown roster on the WWE website. Jeff’s WWE contract was set to expire on March 1, when brother Matt Hardy’s deal expired, but WWE added time to the contract to make up for time Jeff missed when he was injured. Jeff told Backstage host Renee Young that he had barely talked with Matt about what Matt has planned for the future.

We’ve also noted how Jeff has had some legal troubles since being away from WWE. He was arrested for public intoxication on July 13, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC, and then he was arrested again for DWI in Moore County, NC on October 3, 2019. Hardy is scheduled to be in court on Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36, for the DWI charges. It’s been reported that WWE urged Jeff to take care of some of his personal issues while he’s been away, and word going around was that he had done just that. Jeff noted on WWE Backstage that the morning after the October 3 arrest, he arranged for an inpatient stint in rehab, for the first time in his life. Hardy said the decision was one of the best he’s ever made for himself, adding that every day he’s done something else to better himself.

Stay tuned for updates on Jeff’s WWE future. Below are a few shots from tonight’s appearance: