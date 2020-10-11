Jeff Hardy Comments On His TNA Title Win and Heel Turn 10 Years Ago

Jeff Hardy took to Twitter on Saturday, looking back at the TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view event that took place ten years ago to the day. In the main event, Jeff Hardy defeated Mr. Anderson and Kurt Angle to become the new TNA World Champion. Hardy said, “Wow!10 years ago today…I became the Antichrist of pro wrestling!! I am so blessed 2 B here!”

