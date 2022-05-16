Jeff Hardy Comments on if Willow Will Appear in AEW

During the latest episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Jeff Hardy discussed the possibility of bringing back his Willow character in AEW.

“Yes, of course there is [a chance Willow could appear in AEW] but not with House of Black. He is [inside of Jeff] and that’s it. When he comes out to play, he comes out and it’s going to be exciting.”

Hardy signed with AEW back in March and has been working alongside his brother, Matt. He portrayed the Willow character in OMEGA and TNA Wrestling.



