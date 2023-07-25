Jeff Hardy Hopes To Have “One More Solo World Championship Title Reign” In Wrestling

AEW star Jeff Hardy recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hardy commented on his current run with AEW. Here are the highlights:

How he’s doing: “It’s the last run, the last good Hardy Boys run. I still have hopes, deep within my soul, that I’m going to have one more solo world championship title reign.”

Possibly beating MJF for the AEW World Title: “Hopefully, it’s someone else. Every time I hear, ‘the Devil on a different level,’ I just chuckle. It’s so silly. He’s a poet and he don’t know it. Anybody. It’s one of the goals I’ve set for myself. Before it’s all said and done, to look back on it, ‘you came out of your own personal hell and achieved a world championship within your own personal heaven once again.’ That would make everything complete.”

How much time he has in the ring: “I have no idea. I’m a big believer that something could happen before I get home tonight that would end my career. It’s the little things that kill sometimes. I can’t put a number on it, but I feel like I’m going to be rocking until I’m 50. I’m 45 now. Between now and 50, I think I’m going to create many more moments.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)