Jeff Hardy Hypes Return Of Willow In TNA

Jeff Hardy is bringing back Willow.

With a twist.

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, the TNA Wrestling star teased a “pretty sick” new look for his Willow character, which he said will be coming back in the near future.

“Well, I can tell you that it’ll look different than it did last time,” Hardy said. “Because there is a new version of the Willow face place plate mask in the making, and it’s looking pretty sick, like sick in a good way. So yeah, before it’s all said and done, Willow will definitely return here in Total Non-Stop Action.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.