Jeff Hardy Issues Update On His Health Since Leaving AEW For TNA Wrestling

Jeff Hardy gave a health update following his departure from AEW for TNA Wrestling on Busted Open Radio.

Jeff said, “Oh, clear-minded. To be a sober, innovative Jeff Hardy, I mean, it just…it’s almost childlike, the feeling of how it felt before I ever gave into drugs or alcohol. We were obsessed with pro wrestling. That was it. That’s what, that was our main concern. That obsession became our dream that came true as pro wrestlers. So I feel like I’m back there in an older body. I think a lot more with my heart now, instead of my mind. I try my best not to let my mind play tricks on me.”

“The ice baths have been helping incredibly. I’m totally addicted to ice baths now, instead of alcohol or drugs and I love it. The first time I went underwater in an ice bath, I said, ‘Whoa, there’s something.’ It was the strangest thing ‘Whoa, there’s something to this.’ It was almost like a high of some kind. Every morning I’m in the ice bath, and that’s the biggest difference is just a clean and sober Jeff Hardy. Shoot, the moon, the sky, the stars are the limit.”

You can check out his appearance below: