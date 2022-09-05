Jeff Hardy Making AEW Return Soon?, Jeff Legal Update, Matt Hardy’s Future

It’s possible that the Hardys will appear on AEW TV together again in the not-too-distant future.

As was mentioned earlier, Jeff Hardy was taken into custody on the 13th of June in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second-degree misdemeanour Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third-degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. If convicted of the felony charge, the potential sentence is up to 5 years in prison. Later that evening, he was released from jail on bond, and it was later reported that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility on the following Tuesday, June 21. Back in June, AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement that Jeff would be suspended without pay and for an indefinite period of time. Khan mentioned that the suspension would remain in effect unless and until Hardy received treatment and demonstrated the ability to remain sober. Late in the month of June, Khan observed that Jeff had made significant progress since the arrest.

On Sunday, Matt Hardy provided an update and stated that they are getting closer to finding out what the future holds for Jeff. Matt was giving a response to a fan who had expressed their disappointment that he would not be competing on the AEW All Out card.

“It’s all good,” Matt wrote to the fan. “Tonight’s #AEWAllOut is gonna be an epic PPV. It’s a stacked @AEW card. We’re getting close to learning my brother’s future, so I’ll be taking a definitive direction soon. I’m extremely excited to get on a path so I can haul & kick ass.”

On Wednesday, October 19, at 8:30 in the morning, a pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place in which Hardy or his attorneys are expected to take part. Following a request by his legal team for “additional time to review discovery and compile mitigation,” his hearing, which had been scheduled to take place on August 17, was postponed for a period of sixty days, and the new date of October 19 was just recently decided upon. On June 28th, Hardy submitted a plea of not guilty to the court.

The Hardys last wrestled together on May 29 at AEW Double Or Nothing, where they defeated The Young Bucks. The match against Christian Cage on August 3 was the last time Matt competed on Dynamite. He won against RSP on Elevation that aired the week before, and he competed against Angelico at the AEW Dark tapings that took place on Friday night, but that match has not yet been broadcast. On tonight’s episode of Elevation, he will also appear with Private Party in a segment but he won’t be wrestling.