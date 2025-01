TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about several topics, including how facing top WWE star Roman Reigns is one of his dream matches before he retires.

Hardy said, “One of my dream matches was always Roman Reigns I used to say. I still have that in my head before it’s all over in my career. Roman Reigns is a big one.”

You can check out Hardy’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)