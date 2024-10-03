Jeff Hardy On His Current Approach To Wrestling Now That He Is Sober

Pro wrestling legend and TNA star Jeff Hardy appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including his approach to wrestling since becoming sober and how he handles pain without alcohol or drugs.

Hardy said, “I’m clear-minded to be sober, innovative Jeff Hardy. I mean, it just, it’s almost child-like, the feeling of how it felt before I ever gave into drugs or alcohol. We were obsessed with pro wrestling, that was it. That was our main concern. And that obsession became our dream that came true as pro wrestlers. And so I feel like I’m back there in an older body, but man, I think a lot more with my heart now, instead of my mind. I try my best not to let my mind play tricks on me and the ice baths have been helping incredibly. I’m totally addicted to ice baths now, instead of alcohol or drugs, and I love it. The first time I went underwater in an ice bath, I was like, ‘Whoa … there’s something to this.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.