Jeff Hardy On His Decision To Honor Bray Wyatt During TNA’s Recent iMPACT Tapings

Pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy spoke with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown on a number of topics, including his decision to honor the late great Bray Wyatt during a recent set of TNA’s iMPACT TV tapings.

Hardy said, “You just go for stuff, and the payoff is like being proud of yourself when it’s done, especially someone like Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. The memories he’s left us with as pro wrestling fans, to honor him in that way, it felt so good after it was done, I was totally glad I just went for it. I’m going to continue from time-to-time to do the teeth on my face and see where that goes.”