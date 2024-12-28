Jeff Hardy On What He Would Like To Do Before Calling It Quits

TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy spoke with Tim Hann Rivera about several topics, including what he would like to do before retiring.

Hardy said, “Ultimately, man, I’d like to do a really cool match in the WWE and do the Hall of Fame and all that stuff to really end it on the highest note possible. Because looking back at my career now, the history is just a glimpse, like a blink of an eye, when you achieve so much and then you’re here at this point, older in life. So it’d really be special to have a killer match, maybe make CM Punk retire, and then, go into the Hall of Fame.”

You can check out Hardy’s comments in the video below.

