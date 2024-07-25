Jeff Hardy Opens Up About Having “So Much Guilt And Shame”

TNA Wrestling star Jeff Hardy discussed his goals with the company during an interview on Busted Open Radio.

“Definitely to win the TNA Tag Team titles. Basically because I have so much guilt and shame within me still, just from AEW giving me an opportunity — and even Matt — to me breaking trust with my personal issues in real life. And so, I just want to make that up to Matt. And I can say right here that I will not break TNA’s trust. That is in my past, and it feels good to have somewhat of a clean slate with all that stuff and kind of start fresh instead of having that guilt and shame about what I did in a certain world of pro wrestling.”

“So many things have happened since my last run-in with the law that have been really beautiful. It’s like an enlightenment connection I have with everything around me, mainly nature. The force of nature is a huge drive with my internal love.”

