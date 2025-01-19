Jeff Hardy Opens Up On Struggles With The Swanton Bomb And Finding Balance

TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics, including recently struggling to execute his signature move, the Swanton Bomb.

Hardy said, “It was the crouton bomb for the longest time. It was killing me, I just could not control it anymore. It must have been that I was too anxious to get to that bottle or something. It was out of control. But now, poetry in motion is back, swantons haven’t been croutons. My wife and daughters, without them, I would not be here. They are my existence man, for sure. I’m glad I’m not crouton-ing people anymore.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)