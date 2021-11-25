Jeff Hardy Pitches His Idea For A New Type of Match

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy pitched an idea he had for a new type of match:

“I’m out there, but I have this idea for an upward spiral match….what if there was a match to which you wrestled for five minutes and then the ring starts spinning, and then it spins at a certain speed for a certain amount of time, and then it can stop. Naturally, you’d get dizzy but then another two minutes or whatever it starts to spin again, but now it’s a little faster. I’m just curious to see if you can run spots as the ring’s spinning and be safe about it. An upward spiral match.”