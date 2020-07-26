Jeff Hardy Reacts To SmackDown Bar Fight, Finn Balor Turns 39, NXT Title Match

– As seen during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus in a Bar Fight. Following the match, WWE posted an interview with Hardy which you can see below. He said,

“Wow, the Bar Match was intense, just like I expected it to be. But now that this is over, hopefully, my dead horse of a soul — the last few months — can finally like stop being beat if you know what I’m saying because man, the demons, the struggles with addiction and alcoholism, it’s kind of overwhelming at times, but now that this is behind me it’s time to move on to something brighter and better and way more positive. But it’s my past, so it’s always going to be a part of my life, and I look forward to challenge myself each and every day to move on in that right direction.”

– Finn Balor turned 39 years old on Saturday. With his birthday, WWE posted a new “WWE Playlist” that looks at his coolest matches:

– WWE posted the following video, showing the complete Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black match from the July 25th, 2018 edition of NXT: