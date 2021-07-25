Jeff Hardy Reportedly Tests Positive For Covid-19

Kansas City music venue recordBar announced that a Jeff Hardy appearance for Monday has been canceled/postponed due to him testing positive for Covid-19. Here is the statement…

“We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date.

Jeff Hardy just tested positive for covid this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks.

For now, all tickets will be held to await a rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, if you cannot attend the new date, please email info@leopresents.com for a refund.

You will receive another email from us when the new date is announced.”