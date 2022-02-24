Jeff Hardy Reveals During Interview That He Is ‘Going To AEW’

It has been rumored in recent weeks that Jeff Hardy will be signing with AEW once his WWE non-compete expires around March 9th.

During an interview with Jared Myers, Jeff outright stated that he is “going to AEW” and mentioned how excited he is about it. You can check out the interview clip below:

Jeff Hardy interviewed backstage at one of his concerts, and confirms he’s going to AEW. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 Full video:https://t.co/TzCLvHeyh7 pic.twitter.com/G3HrnXM3oJ — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 24, 2022

Jeff’s brother Matt recently commented on how Jeff has been “super positive and super stressless” since leaving WWE. The two have numerous appearances and matches lined up for March. The Hardys will be going up against teams such as nZo/W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona/Brian Myers.