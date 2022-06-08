Jeff Hardy Reveals His First Creative Pitch at AEW

Jeff Hardy discussed the creative process at AEW since joining the company during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast.

“I feel limitless. God, there are so many ideas. I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. For my singles matches, I thought it’d be cool for us to have different music, and that Hardy Boyz music just be the Hardy Boyz music. For one of my new songs, my producer had [this song] – it slows down straight into my song. It would be like a ‘WTF’ moment because, ‘What are we listening to? We’ve never heard this before.’ I think it would grow on people. But that’s the first thing I’ve really said. But yeah, the freedom feels amazing. My ideas are overflowing, so I just need to keep writing and keep pitching.”

Hardy also commented on his Willow persona possibly appearing in AEW:

“He’s the first character I pretty much ever kind of came up with, outside of myself. But yeah, I think it could be done really well, I just think it’s going to be a lot more the image of it and the apparel is going to be much better than last time. I even had the idea of me and Darby last week. I said, ‘What if Willow popped up towards the end after I take a bump on the stairs? And he’s like, ‘He’s a shell of a man he used to be.’ He puts me down. He’s the demon inside me that’s like, ‘You’re pathetic.’ But I didn’t pitch that naturally because my ideas are flowing like crazy about what Willow could be in AEW. A little different than The Fiend and Bray Wyatt, but I’m super excited for the possibilities.”

You can listen to the podcast below: