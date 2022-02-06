Jeff Hardy Said To Be Feeling ‘Super Stressless’ Since Leaving WWE

During The Extreme Life With Matt Hardy podcast, Matt talked about how his brother Jeff is doing since leaving WWE:

“One thing I can say for Jeff is that he has been super positive and super stressless since he’s been gone from the WWE. We have about 10 bookings as the Hardy Boyz lined up all together. Some autograph signings, some matches.”

“I want him to be in the best place and I want his reputation to be good. I want people out there to know he’s okay.”

Matt and Jeff are currently scheduled to reunite at the upcoming Big Time Wrestling events on March 12th and 13th following the expiration of Jeff’s 90-day non-compete. Tickets are available at https://bigtimewrestling.ticketleap.com/webster/.