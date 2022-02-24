Jeff Hardy Says Going To AEW Is Not Official Yet

Jeff Hardy took to Twitter this evening with a rare tweet on his pro wrestling future, a response to the viral comments he made on going to AEW earlier this week.

As noted before, YouTube creator Jared Myers interviewed Hardy at one of his recent concert dates, and Hardy stated that he was going to AEW soon.

“I’m going to AEW,” Jeff said in the interview recorded a few days back. “I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited.”

In an update, Hardy seemed to backtrack on going to AEW just a bit, but is likely covering for himself as he is still under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE.

“Nothing is official, SocialMedia. It can’t be right now.I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually? The main thing is,’Don’t get excited!’,” Hardy wrote on Twitter today.

Hardy will reportedly become a free agent from WWE when his non-compete expires at the end of Wednesday, March 9. There have been rumors and speculation on Jeff joining his brother Matt Hardy in AEW, and this was even teased on AEW Dynamite earlier this month.

Hardy has been on a mini-concert tour as of late, promoting his music and art. He and Matt have announced their final run tour, which kicks off on Saturday, March 12 at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA as The Hardy Boys will face the winners of The SAT vs. The Briscoes earlier in the night.